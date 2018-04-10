Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Rep. Mike Doyle to question Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook privacy concerns

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle speaks to the Alle-Kiski-Strong Chamber of Commerce at the Quality Inn in New Kensington on Friday, June 17, 2016.
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle speaks to the Alle-Kiski-Strong Chamber of Commerce at the Quality Inn in New Kensington on Friday, June 17, 2016.

Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, will be among the members of Congress questioning Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the social media giant's privacy policies and the company's role protecting election security during a hearing set for Wednesday.

Doyle, the top-ranked Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, was one of six members of Congress who signed a letter asking Zuckerberg to testify.

A spokesman for Doyle said the congressman plans to question Zuckerberg at the hearing but didn't share specifics.

Zuckerberg's appearance follows news that data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica, which did work for President Trump's 2016 campaign, improperly accessed user data of 87 million Facebook users.

Doyle signed a letter March 23 requesting Zuckerberg testify at a hearing. The letter said the hearing would “examine the harvesting and sale of personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users, potentially without their notice or consent and in violation of Facebook policy,” along with broader questions about Facebook's policies.

Zuckerberg apologized in prepared testimony , saying the company didn't “take a broad enough view of (its) responsibility, and that was a big mistake”

He discussed steps the company has taken to prevent abuses by third parties with access to the data, such as app developers. The company will share less data openly and put tighter controls in place for those authorized to access the data, he said.

He also detailed steps the company is taking to protect election security.

In his testimony, Zuckerberg estimated that a Russian internet agency created at least 470 fake accounts that generated about 80,000 Facebook posts over a two-year period, showing the content to an estimated 126 million people. The agency also spent about $100,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads seen by an estimated 11 million people in the U.S., according to Zuckerberg's testimony.

Moving forward, advertisers running political or issue-related ads will need to obtain authorization, he said.

Zuckerberg's appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. He is also scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation at 2:15 p.m.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me