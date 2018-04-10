Authorities identify 2 killed in Avalon fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities suspect an electrical problem sparked a deadly fire that killed a husband and wife at an Avalon home early Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Barbara Wilson, 65, and Ronald Wilson, 67.

Authorities said the two were found unresponsive in the home — one of them on the second floor and the other on the third floor.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the home in the 100 block of Marie Avenue, according to Allegheny County fire Chief Matt Brown. He said the fire was not under control when crews arrived at the home.

One person escaped with several family pets after being awakened by a smoke alarm, according to Brown.

While the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, Brown said it appears to have been electrical and to have started between the first and second floors. It appears to be accidental, he said.

Matthew Santoni and Megan Guza are Tribune-Review staff writers.