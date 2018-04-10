Authorities identify man hit, killed in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities have identified a man hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Penn Hills.

Jason Clifford Martin, 35, was walking along Sandy Creek Road shortly after 3:45 a.m., according to Allegheny County police.

Police said Martin of Export was walking in the northbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle heading the same direction.

The driver, who was on his way to work, stopped immediately and called 911. Police noted that the area has no sidewalks and is poorly lit. They did not know why the victim was walking in the middle of the lane.

Sandy Creek Road remained closed as of 8 a.m. The investigation was ongoing.

