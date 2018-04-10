Gov. Tom Wolf to visit site of Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek

• Turn left onto the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East

• Turn right onto Greensburg Pike in North Versailles Township

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to tour the wreckage of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.

Three of four lanes of the heavily-traveled highway collapsed Saturday morning after a landslide, forcing several people to flee their homes. Wolf will be joined by PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards , state Emergency Management Agency Director Rick Flinn and other local and Allegheny County officials for a tour.

The group will meet with members of the media at 11 a.m., according to a news release.

Officials expect the highway to be closed for months .

Part of Route 30 fell about 40 feet down a steep hill at 6 a.m. Saturday when a wall above the highway broke, according to PennDOT officials. It could be weeks before 31 people who were evacuated from 29 Electric Avenue apartment are able to return home, officials said. Residents retrieved items from their homes Monday.

Some are staying with family and PennDOT is paying for accommodations for others.

About 21,000 vehicles use that part of Route 30 daily, according to department data.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.