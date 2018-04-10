Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

West Mifflin teacher accused of having sex with student

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 10 hours ago

A West Mifflin high school teacher admitted to police he had sex with a female student in the back of his classroom multiple times, according to charging documents filed against the teacher Monday.

James Horgan, 45, of Upper St. Clair is charged with one count of institutional sexual assault — a felony — court records show.

The illegal sexual contact happened at least four times, according to police. The victim told officers the latest instance happened March 28.

West Mifflin police Chief Ken Davies said the district notified police after learning of the alleged assaults April 5. The female victim is an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Horgan on Friday at his home. Police wrote that Horgan admitted he and the victim had sex in his classroom after school “on three or four occasions.”

District solicitor Gary Matta said Horgan, a district employee of at least 15 years, has been placed on paid leave. Matta said the district responded quickly after learning of the allegations last Thursday.

“The administration met with the staff member and had the police involved all within a couple of hours. The administrative team here and the West Mifflin police did a great job,” Matta said.

Staff writer Megan Guza contributed to this report.

