You can't fight city hall, but in Pittsburgh you can split its roof replacement

Pittsburgh is finally replacing its half of the leaky City-County Building roof, but the other half will have to wait until Allegheny County comes up with some money.

Stringert Inc. of McKees Rocks started work on the $1.2 million project last week. The work, which includes asbestos removal and moving mechanical equipment, is expected to continue until the end of June, said Guy Costa, Pittsburgh's operations chief.

Costa said the city, which shares ownership of the century-old Downtown building with Allegheny County, couldn't wait on the county to replace the entire roof. The city earmarked funding last year in its 2018 capital budget.

“We wanted to get our project started this year because we had leaks in the roof that were causing damage to the interior,” Costa said.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said officials are deciding when to allocate money for roof replacement in the capital budget.

“The city moved ahead faster than we did,” she said.

Pittsburgh planned to replace the roof in 2012, but the job was postponed. Ceilings in city offices on the ninth floor are stained and in some places falling down because of leaks.

City Councilman Anthony Coghill, owner of a Beechview roofing company, said replacing the entire roof can sometimes be less expensive.

“Many times, I'll do half of a building because the customer doesn't want to spend the money,” he said. “Would it save some money if I were to do it all at once? Perhaps. There would probably be some savings, but not significant.”

Workers have split the roof between Grant and Ross streets and cordoned off the city's half on the Ross Street side.

Costa said the city is installing a curb in the middle of the roof so the city's side drains toward Ross Street and the county's toward Grant. He said that would prevent any leakage from the county side making its way into city offices.

“The water on their side will stay on their side, and the water on our side will stay on our side,” Costa said.

The City-County Building, which opened in 1917, serves as Pittsburgh City Hall. It also houses county offices and county and state appellate courtrooms.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.