Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Graffiti vandals hit Penn Avenue business

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a Penn Avenue business March 12, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

Daylight vandals struck a Penn Avenue business last month, and Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying the men involved.

A business owner in the 5100 block of Penn Avenue caught two men spray-painting graffiti on the building about 5:20 p.m. March 12, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

The owner approached the men and began taking photos, at which point they took off, Togneri said.

The graffiti tag spells “STRE.”

One man was wearing a hooded camouflage rain jacket and gold-rimmed sunglasses, police said. The second wore black track pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and an orange knit cap under his hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau's graffiti squad at 412-495-6052.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me