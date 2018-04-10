East Pittsburghers struggle with uncertainty, loss of keepsakes to landslide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carmella Lee had just finished furnishing her East Pittsburgh apartment — all she had left to do was to hang photos on the wall — when police told her she had to leave.

By the next morning, a landslide had caused such severe damage to her building that it would have to be demolished within hours.

There was no chance to salvage baby photos of her two children, the awards she received for selling Tupperware, the gifts she had from her 50th birthday in January or a coffee table she inherited from her godmother.

“It might not mean much to somebody else, but it meant a lot to me,” Lee said while sitting on a bed in her Wilkins hotel room Tuesday evening, watching local news footage of excavators clearing debris from the lot where her apartment once stood. “I just worked hard for everything in there, and now I just don't have nothing.”

Lee arrived at her Electric Avenue apartment April 4, after a trip to visit her brother in New Mexico, to find many of the neighbors in her building were gone.

Flooding prompted officials to partially evacuate the hotel April 2 — the same day a car drove into a power line, requiring the complex to be powered by a generator for days.

As a result, some residents had been living in the hotel for six days by the time the slide occurred.

“They said it was going to be a two-day thing while they changed the carpet,” said Taylor Thomas, who left home April 2 with his grandmother, Ethel. “That's one reason none of us grabbed anything.”

Ethel Thomas lost family photos, family heirlooms and her mother's wedding ring, Taylor Thomas said.

The ordeal was so stressful for the 91 year old, she had to go to the hospital during her first day at the hotel, Taylor Thomas said.

What's next?

PennDOT officials told Lee she might have to stay in the hotel for up to seven weeks, she said.

The residents of the four buildings left standing may be able to move back in sooner, depending on the stability of the structures, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman.

Officials told Lee to make a list of the neighborhoods where she would want to live, and they will find an option that she can approve or reject.

Lee, Taylor and some of the other residents said they hope they can remain neighbors.

“We know it's not gonna be as good as where we were,” Lee said. “We were all like a little family. Our building was close. We all stuck together. We didn't have any crime there. We could keep our doors open and nobody would bother us. We were on the bus line. It was perfect. You just don't know. It was perfect.”

Being on the bus line is important for Lee, who, like many of the residents, doesn't own a car.

All of the residents of the subsidized complex are either seniors older than 62 or have mobility restrictions that allow them to live in a handicap-accessible apartment, said a representative from North Versailles-based Brandywine, the complex's owner.

Lee qualified for the apartment, which she moved into three years ago, because of her severe rheumatoid arthritis.

She was able to pack enough medications to make it through Wednesday, and her doctor refilled her prescriptions, but she left her oxygen tank and breathing machine in the apartment, she said.

She also left her transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation unit, which could be helping her through the knee pain she's been having since falling on the wet sidewalk outside her place last week.

“My right side is hurting real bad,” she told a representative from the Red Cross who called Tuesday. “I have severe RA and no immune system, so this is becoming a hell of a ride for me.”

She's thankful, though, for her life, and that she has food and shelter, provided by PennDOT and Allegheny County.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.