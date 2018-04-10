Roads closed Wednesday in North Hills, Moon Twp. for slide repair work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reis Run Road in the North Hills will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday while crews continue work to repair a landslide, PennDOT announced.

The road will be closed between Rochester Road in Ross and Arndt Road in Franklin Park. Motorists are advised to use a detour that will take them on Lowries Run Road to Mount Nebo Road to Arndt Road and back onto Reis Run. Motorists can also can use Rochester Road to Reis Run Road.The transportation agency also announced that Brodhead Road between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road in Moon will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for slide cleanup work.

The detour around the project is University Boulevard to Stoops Ferry Road to Flaugherty Run Road and back onto Brodhead.

For more information about Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation projects see: 511PA.com.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.