Allegheny

Public meetings set on replacing Pittsburgh's Stephen Foster statue

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
The statue of Stephen Foster in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The statue of Stephen Foster in Pittsburgh's Oakland section.

Pittsburgh has scheduled five public meetings to gather public input on a proposed memorial to honor black women that would replace a controversial statue of songwriter Stephen Foster in Oakland.

The city plans to remove the Foster statue along Forbes Avenue near the entrance to Schenley Park because it is offensive to some. Critics say it's demeaning to blacks because it features a black man strumming a banjo at Foster's feet. Pittsburgh will store it until a private location that offers public access is found.

Foster was born in Pittsburgh.

Public meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:

• April 17, from 6-8 p.m. at McKinley Recreation Center, 900 Delmont Ave., Beltzhoover.

• April 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Project, 2801 N. Charles St., Perry South.

• April 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Nazarene Baptist Church, 7053 Hamilton Ave., Homewood.

• May 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sheraden senior center, 720 Sherwood Ave., Sheraden.

• May 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hill House Association, 1835 Centre Ave., Hill District.

Those planning to attend can register online . Child care will be provided at meetings in Sheraden, the Hill District and Homewood.

