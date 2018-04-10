How to see if your Facebook data was compromised

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you are one of the 87 million Facebook users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica, you should have received a notification telling you as much.

Those who didn't receive a notification but who wish to check the status of their accounts can do so here .

As many as 87 million users whose data might have been shared should have received a detailed message on their news feeds starting Monday.

According to Facebook, more than 70 million of the affected users are in the U.S.

When the news broke of the data breach, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie estimated that more than 50 million people were compromised by a personality quiz that collected data from users and their friends.

In a Sunday interview on NBC, Wylie said the number could be larger than the 87 million estimated by Facebook.

That Facebook app, "This Is Your Digital Life," was created in 2014 by Aleksander Kogan, who paid about 270,000 people to take it.

The app took data from users and data from their friends, including information they hadn't set to share publicly.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in front of Congress on Tuesday providing testimony on how the firm handled users' data. Testimony is expected to carry on into Wednesday.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. The Associated Press contributed.