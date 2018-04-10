Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carnegie Mellon team a prelim winner in NASA rocket launch contest

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

A student team from Carnegie Mellon University was among the preliminary winners in a launch competition this past weekend at NASA's flight center in northern Alabama.

The CMU team was a preliminary winner of the altitude award for the college team that came closest the target altitude of 5,280 feet — one mile — above ground level. The CMU rocket shot up 5,367 feet, NASA said in a news release.

The CMU team was one of almost 50 teams from 23 states that launched student-built rockets April 8 in the annual competition, hosted by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. The teams demonstrated advanced aerospace and engineering skills as they launched their rockets to an altitude of one mile, deployed an automated parachute system and landed the rocket safely for reuse.

The event was the culmination of eight months of work for the students. The teams built and tested their rockets and completed a series of technical reviews mirroring criteria in NASA's engineering design lifecycle and safety protocol.

The overall winners of student launch contest will be announced in May, as the final calculations are under review. The first-place finisher will receive a $5,000 prize from sponsor Orbital ATK of Dulles, Va., and the second-place finisher will receive a $2,500 prize from the National Space Club.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

