Allegheny

Victim identified in fatal Stowe shooting, top suspect dead of apparent suicide

Megan Guza and Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman who died in a shooting in Stowe on Wednesday morning.

The top suspect killed himself, authorities said.

Dolores Williams, 39, of McKees Rocks was found dead from gunshot wounds inside an Island Avenue apartment about 7 a.m., according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Her unnamed 15-year-old daughter was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable position, police said.

Jamar Ray Allen, 42, was found dead in his car on Cora Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood section later in the morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

Authorities released an advisory earlier Wednesday morning indicating police wanted to question Allen in connection with the shootings of Williams and her daughter. Investigators called Allen the "leading suspect" in the shooting.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting

Investigators will confirm whether Allen was the shooter once crime lab testing, including ballistics, are complete, police said.

Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed to this report. Megan Guza and Matthew Santoni are Tribune-Review staff writers.

