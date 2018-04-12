Tribune-Review wins 16 awards for journalistic excellence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors and Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association honored Tribune-Review reporters, photographers, designers and digital producers with 16 awards recognizing journalistic excellence in 2017.

“We have a highly motivated staff of professionals who care deeply about good journalism,” said Trib Executive Editor Sue McFarland. “It's rewarding to have colleagues outside our newsroom recognize this.”

The honorees will receive their awards in June during the annual Pennsylvania Press Conference in Gettysburg.

Winners of the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors Awards

• Chaz Palla took two first place awards for Best Sports Photo, “Hockey Celebration,” and Best Photo Story, “Robert Morris Women's Hockey Championship.”

• Melanie Wass, first place, Best Full-Page Design, “Grief in Las Vegas”

• Andrew Russell, first place, Best Long Video, “He's The Strongest Man We Know”

• Kevin Gorman, second place, Best Sports/Outdoor Column

• Tribune-Review staff, second place, Best Spot News Coverage, “Officer Shaw Shooting”

• Tribune-Review staff, second place, Best Digital Presentation

Winners of the Keystone Press Awards

• Chaz Palla, first place, Photo Story, Robert Morris women's hockey championship

• Tribune-Review staff took two first place awards for Photo illustration/Graphic “Teenage Depression” and Sports Event Coverage of the Penguin's Stanley Cup series.

• Deb Erdley and Brian Bowling, second place, Business and Consumer Story, “Health Care Industry Set To Go Boom”

• Bobby Cherry and Kristina Serafini, second place, Photo Story, “Bell Acres Transgender Person”

• Andrew Russell, second place, Video Story, “He's The Strongest Man We Know”

• Stephen Huba, honorable mention, News Beat Reporting, Religion and Faith

• Marje Wos, honorable mention, Front Page Design, for a portfolio of work

• Tribune-Review staff, honorable mention, Photo Illustration/Graphic, “Ghost Teachers.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.