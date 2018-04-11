Consumer alert issued for Dollar General store in Coraopolis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Dollar General store in Coraopolis where inspectors found mouse droppings and urine on the food shelves.

During an inspection Wednesday, inspectors also found bags of dog food in the back room that were “soaked with urine,” and two “freshly dead brown mice” on a trap in between chips and beverages, according to the inspection report posted to a county web page.

The store, at 926 Fifth Ave., had been cited for mice issues before, the report said.

Officials issued a $142 fine.

Dollar General responded to the alert saying the company is committed to providing a clean environment.

“In line with this commitment, we are voluntarily closing our Coraopolis store until we believe that the underlying issues are resolved,” the company said in a statement. “We are taking steps to address the unsatisfactory store conditions at the store, which were not in keeping with our standards and expectations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

