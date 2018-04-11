Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Consumer alert issued for Dollar General store in Coraopolis

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert to a Dollar General store at 926 Fifth Avenue in Caraopolis on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, after inspectors found mouse droppings and dead mice.
GOOGLE MAPS
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert to a Dollar General store at 926 Fifth Avenue in Caraopolis on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, after inspectors found mouse droppings and dead mice.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Dollar General store in Coraopolis where inspectors found mouse droppings and urine on the food shelves.

During an inspection Wednesday, inspectors also found bags of dog food in the back room that were “soaked with urine,” and two “freshly dead brown mice” on a trap in between chips and beverages, according to the inspection report posted to a county web page.

The store, at 926 Fifth Ave., had been cited for mice issues before, the report said.

Officials issued a $142 fine.

Dollar General responded to the alert saying the company is committed to providing a clean environment.

“In line with this commitment, we are voluntarily closing our Coraopolis store until we believe that the underlying issues are resolved,” the company said in a statement. “We are taking steps to address the unsatisfactory store conditions at the store, which were not in keeping with our standards and expectations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
Pittsburgh Popcorn Co.: Inspector mistook burned kernels for droppings; alert lifted
A representative from Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. says Allegheny County Health Department inspectors misidentified burned popcorn kernels as mouse droppings when they issued a consumer alert ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me