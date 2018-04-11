Pittsburgh man sentenced for heroin trafficking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court to more than eight years behind bars Wednesday after prosecutors say he violated the terms of his supervised release by selling heroin.

Darwin Good, 31, has been found guilty of heroin trafficking and possession of firearms while committing a crime.

Prosecutors say that on July 26, 2016, Good was stopped by police in Pittsburgh who saw him reach toward his glove box during the stop. Police say a child was sitting in the passenger seat and that when they searched the car the found heroin and a loaded .40 caliber pistol in the glove box and within the child's reach.

Good was already out of custody on supervised release from a prior conviction and 87-month prison sentence, prosecutors say.

Good's sentence, handed down by Chief United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, will include ix years of supervised release after his prison term.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.