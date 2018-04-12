Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Couple charged with selling drugs, endangering children across from Carrick High School

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Tyrell Johnson, 28, and Alyssa Saunders, 26, were charged with drug possession and child endangerment on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
A Carrick couple was arrested on charges of drug possession and child endangerment Wednesday night after a police search found drugs within reach of 1- and 4-year-old children in their apartment across from Carrick High School, authorities said.

Officers serving a search warrant at the apartment shared by Tyrell Johnson, 28, and Alyssa Saunders, 26, found a large amount of cocaine, small amounts of marijuana and Xanax, three handguns in Saunders's name and other drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint.

The cocaine, marijuana and packaging material were found in a drawer in the adults' bedroom, and the Xanax was tucked under a pillow on the bed, the complaint said.

“These items...could easily be accessed by the 4- and 1-year-old children residing at the address,” police wrote in the complaint. The children were turned over to a grandmother before police arrested Johnson and Saunders.

As he was led out of the building, Johnson starting shouting obscenities and lunging around, but officers grabbed his arms and got him into a police car.

Police charged both Johnson and Saunders with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of other drug possesion, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia. Johnson also had three counts of illegal possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license.

They were arraigned in Pittsburgh Municipal Court early Thursday morning and remained at the Allegheny County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to online court records. Saunders's bail was set at $5,000 and Johnson's was $20,000.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

