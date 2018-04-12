Route 28 crash in Millvale crash delays morning commuters
Updated 4 hours ago
A crash in Millvale snarled Pittsburgh-bound traffic on Route 28, causing delays of more than an hour.
PennDOT's 511 traffic-mapping service reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Highland Park Bridge shortly before 6:45 a.m. that closed one inbound lane. There also was a disabled vehicle in the outbound lanes near the 31st Street Bridge.
Inbound traffic backed all the way to Harmar. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV estimated the drive time from the Allegheny Valley interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Downtown Pittsburgh peaked at 79 minutes.
Here's a Look at Current Inbound Drives Times - Earlier Crash on Rt 28 at HPB Still Pushing Traffic Back to Harmar. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/usSIcSi7nJ— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 12, 2018
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said no one appeared to be injured in the crash. The lane closures and backups eventually cleared by the end of the morning rush hour.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.