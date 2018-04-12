Mayors bet on Pens-Flyers playoff series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Well that got off to a good start. The Penguins took it to the Flyers on Wednesday night and smoked them 7-0. Sidney Cosby had a hat trick and the Flyers goalies didn't stop much.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is likely smiling and basking in the win, and he's ahead in his bet with Philly Mayor Jim Kenney.

The mayors, who love to make these bets, made the obligatory playoff bet this week before the first puck dropped, but instead of betting pierogies and cheesesteaks, or donning the other team's jersey for a day, the pair are betting time and sweat.

Over the weekend Peduto posted the challenge to Kenney, "What do you wanna bet ... Aid to Homeless Shelter? Assistance to Veterans Employment Center? Snow Plow? You call it"

Hey @PhillyMayor - it's on. Pens-Flyers Round One. What do you wanna bet... Aid to Homeless Shelter? Assistance to Veterans Employment Center? Snow Plow? You call it @ACE_Fitzgerald & I will match it. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 8, 2018

Kenney responded Tuesday, "If the @NHLFlyers win you can come to Philly and volunteer at the Hub of Hope"

@billpeduto ! How about a service bet? If the @NHLFlyers win you can come to Philly and volunteer at the Hub of Hope with @SEPTAPHILLY , @ProjectHOME and @PHLCityHomeless ! https://t.co/2fCQat3W8F — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 10, 2018

Peduto accepted and it's on.

It's on, Mayor. @ACE_Fitzgerald & I look forward to welcoming you to Pittsburgh to spend a day with our homeless veterans. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 11, 2018

And if everything goes according to plan, Pittsburgh will be welcoming Kenney and three other mayors to the city to volunteer their time.