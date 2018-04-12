Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mayors bet on Pens-Flyers playoff series

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Del and Margie Kreiser of Irwin cheer on the Penguins while the team enters the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Del and Margie Kreiser of Irwin cheer on the Penguins while the team enters the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Updated 8 hours ago

Well that got off to a good start. The Penguins took it to the Flyers on Wednesday night and smoked them 7-0. Sidney Cosby had a hat trick and the Flyers goalies didn't stop much.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is likely smiling and basking in the win, and he's ahead in his bet with Philly Mayor Jim Kenney.

The mayors, who love to make these bets, made the obligatory playoff bet this week before the first puck dropped, but instead of betting pierogies and cheesesteaks, or donning the other team's jersey for a day, the pair are betting time and sweat.

Over the weekend Peduto posted the challenge to Kenney, "What do you wanna bet ... Aid to Homeless Shelter? Assistance to Veterans Employment Center? Snow Plow? You call it"

Kenney responded Tuesday, "If the @NHLFlyers win you can come to Philly and volunteer at the Hub of Hope"

Peduto accepted and it's on.

And if everything goes according to plan, Pittsburgh will be welcoming Kenney and three other mayors to the city to volunteer their time.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me