Tree Pittsburgh planting roots with $2.6M Upper Lawrenceville campus

Tree Pittsburgh has branched out to a spot along the Allegheny River in Upper Lawrenceville where it is building a $2.6 million solar-powered campus that includes an education center and large nursery.

The five-acre campus near the 62nd Street Bridge is set to open in July on the former site of Tippins Inc., a rolling mill manufacturer and repair company once based in Etna.

“This was a steel mill and then it was just vacant land for decades,” Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday during a visit to the site. “Today, what we're seeing is a rebirth of this land in a way that will enhance our green infrastructure with the ability to grow tens of thousands of trees right here from native seedlings and be able to spread those trees all throughout Allegheny County to grow our urban canopy.”

Tree Pittsburgh, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting the region's urban forests, grows trees from seeds collected locally for distribution to the public and other environmental organizations, said Danielle Crumrine, the nonprofit's executive director.

Heritage Nursery uses three acres of the property and grows 90 species of native trees, she said.

A modular building powered by solar panels that will be installed on the roof will house offices, an education center and workshop. The education center will be available for event rentals. Tree Pittsburgh will collect all water from the roof to irrigate the nursery.

“We're striving for net-zero energy,” Crumrine said.

As its first public program, Tree Pittsburgh is planning a middle school summer camp in July or early August

“This is a classroom for all intents and purposes,” Crumrine said. “This is the last riverfront property in Pittsburgh that will be available to the public.”

The project is being funded by local foundations and government grants. Green Mountain Energy and the Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund paid for the solar panels.

Crumrine said the organization is $600,000 short of its fundraising goal and is soliciting corporate and individual donations.

Tree Pittsburgh has a 20-year lease with a purchase option on the property, which it intends to buy, Crumrine said. If that doesn't happen, the organization can easily move the modular building.

“Technically, you could take the siding off, take the roof off and move building somewhere else,” said Christian Klehm, director of business operations for Lincoln-Lemington-based Jendoco Construction Corp., which is doing the construction work.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.