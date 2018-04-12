Pittsburgh International Airport says $1.1B project won't impact environment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has released a draft of a document detailing how a planned $1.1 billion project to modernize Pittsburgh International Airport might impact the environment.

The 248-page document is available at an airport website about the project .

Public comments are being accepted on the same site through May 10.

“No significant environmental impacts related to the (project) have been identified,” an airport news release said.

The authority will hold a public meeting to give the public a chance to review and discuss the document from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 24 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road, Coraopolis.

The airport announced plans in September to rebuild its landslide terminal to attach it to the airport's existing airside terminal, eliminating a tram between the two facilities and opening more space for private developers.

The airport submitted a draft of the Master Plan detailing the project to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, but it has yet been approved, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The airport has also sent the draft of the environmental assessment the FAA, and plans to submit the final version in June, after gathering public input, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.