Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport says $1.1B project won't impact environment

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has released a draft of a document detailing how a planned $1.1 billion project to modernize Pittsburgh International Airport might impact the environment.

The 248-page document is available at an airport website about the project .

Public comments are being accepted on the same site through May 10.

“No significant environmental impacts related to the (project) have been identified,” an airport news release said.

The authority will hold a public meeting to give the public a chance to review and discuss the document from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 24 at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road, Coraopolis.

The airport announced plans in September to rebuild its landslide terminal to attach it to the airport's existing airside terminal, eliminating a tram between the two facilities and opening more space for private developers.

The airport submitted a draft of the Master Plan detailing the project to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, but it has yet been approved, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The airport has also sent the draft of the environmental assessment the FAA, and plans to submit the final version in June, after gathering public input, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me