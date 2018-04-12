Pittsburgh URA approves $9M tax deferment for Strip District development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority board of directors Thursday voted unanimously to approve a tax increment financing plan that would divert nearly $9 million in new tax revenue over 19 years generated by Strip District development to improvements to Smallman Street.

The TIF, which is subject to approval of Pittsburgh City Council, the Pittsburgh Public School District and Allegheny County, is linked to long-awaited redevelopment of the landmark Produce Terminal and a warehouse across Smallman Street.

Chicago-based McCaffery Interests is planning a $100 million conversion of the terminal and warehouse at 1600 Smallman into space for shops, food vendors, entertainment venues and offices.

Pittsburgh is planning $24 million in improvements between 16th and 21st streets to enhance vehicle and pedestrian safety and upgrade sewer and water infrastructure.

“Specifically the TIF would fund public space improvements, street and right-of-way improvements and sewer and water distribution,” URA Executive Director Robert Rubinstein said.

He said McCaffery's development is expected to generate about $609,879 a year in new tax revenue, and 75 percent of that — $457,409 — would be used to pay off a $3.5 million loan the city would take out for the Smallman project. The remaining $152,470 generated annually would go to the city, county and school district.

Pittsburgh's share of the project includes paving of Smallman and safety upgrades.

The remainder is coming from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority ($13 million in upgrades, including separation of storm and sanitary sewer lines) and state government ($5 million).

McCaffery and foundations have pledged about $2 million, Rubinstein said.

McCaffery is planning a “food-centric” concept for the terminal with space for vendors and a large public market on its west end.

The URA board has offered McCaffery a 99-year lease with a purchase option with a stipulation that the company negotiate a lease with the Society of Contemporary Craft, a long-time terminal building tenant.

The board voted Thursday to give the two sides an additional 60 days to negotiate.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.