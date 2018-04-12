Pittsburgh workforce development organization names new CEO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Partner4Work, a Pittsburgh-based workforce development nonprofit, has named the head of a similar agency in Milwaukee as its new CEO.

Earl Buford, president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee, will replace Stefani Pashman, who resigned in October to become CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Buford starts June 4.

“With Earl at the helm we will continue to build successful partnerships, innovate new ideas, pilot strategic solutions and ensure the community and the workforce continue to thrive,” Partner4Work board chairman Mark Latterner said in a statement.

Buford shepherded the development of a consortium of workforce development boards in 12 cities dubbed Midwest Urban Strategies to train workers and link them to job opportunities, according to Partner4Work.

He previously served as head of WRTP/Big-Step, a Milwaukee nonprofit dedicated to recruiting workers for construction, manufacturing and emerging industries.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

