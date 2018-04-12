Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Medical marijuana advocates arrive at Pittsburgh conference

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Marijuana pipes are laid out on a table for sale inside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at the 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo on April 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Marijuana pipes are laid out on a table for sale inside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at the 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo on April 12, 2018.
The 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo on April 12, 2018, inside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo on April 12, 2018, inside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Tomato plants are shown under growing lights at a booth at the 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo inside of David L. Lawrence Convention Center at on April 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tomato plants are shown under growing lights at a booth at the 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo inside of David L. Lawrence Convention Center at on April 12, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

The Fay-Penn Economic Development Council's executive director dropped by the medical marijuana conference in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday to seek out potential development opportunities.

“The medical cannabis industry is projected to create between 300,000 to 400,000 jobs through 2020,” said Robert Shark. “That's more than projected for the entire manufacturing industry.”

The excitement about the industry's potential was apparent Thursday at the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo convention, held for the second consecutive year at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. More than 3,000 people have registered to attend the second-year even, sponsored by Compassionate Certification Centers, which concludes Saturday.

In the exhibit area, 200 vendors from around the country were offering everything from staffing services for people interested in finding a job in the field, to companies that could help identify the sex of plant, glass blowers, pipe and bong venders, app developers, attorneys and small businesses.

“The main difference from last year is that this is a functional business and is generating excitement,” said Patrick Nightingale, a Pittsburgh attorney who serves as executive director of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society.

Aimee Burke of Phylos Certified Bioscience of Portland, Ore., offered tests that help growers identify the sex of a plant. Four tests costs around $50. Prices increased from there.

“We're in the cannabis genomics business,” explained Burke, adding that female marijuana plants can be identified seven days after germination.

The Sage Pharmacy is a start-up business in Aspinwall that plans to offer cannabidiol, or CBD products when it opens later this year. CBD is a cannabis compound that does not make people feel stoned. Products infused with CBD can help people who want relief from inflammation, seizures, spasms, anxiety and psychosis. Sage's products will be available in oils, tinctures and body lotions.

“It's really good for joint pain,” said Akeela Seamon of Sage.

Devin Bridgeman of Allentown said his passion is growing marijuana.

Bridgeman is developing an app called PACC-Community that he envisions as the go-to resource for anything cannabis in the state. The app will be free to patients.

Michelle Blank, a human resources professional, started the Mary Jane Agency of Sandusky, Ohio to help people find employment in the industry.

Blank said her placements – so far – have been in Ohio.

“I have been placing people mostly in managerial positions,” Blank said. “They have been getting salaries in the six figures.

Medical cannabis is now legal in 29 states and is predicted to become a multibillion-dollar industry. Earlier this month, a Pennsylvania medical marijuana advisory board voted to allow dried leaf marijuana into the market place.

Patients in Pennsylvania can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if they have one of 17 medical conditions, including cancer, seizure disorders and Crohn's disease. To date, roughly 11,000 cards have been issued.

On Friday, the convention will have a number of educational courses including updates on the law, tax implications, how to talk with children about cannabis, as well as the continuing battle between state and federal jurisdictions.

The convention wraps up Saturday with the job potential of the industry and the future of marijuana in the health care industry.

Last month, the state Health Department said it will add 13 new medical marijuana growers and 23 new dispensaries as the program swells to more than 25,000 resident registrants. When the second phase of the program is completed – as possibly as soon as 12 months – the state will have 50 marijuana dispensaries and 25 state-approved marijuana growers. Each dispensary could have three locations, bringing the total to as many as 150 in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016. Dispensaries opened in February.

Statewide, medical marijuana is legal in pills, oils, tinctures, concentrates for vaping or ointments. A state medical marijuana advisory board voted Monday to recommend allowing dried leaf marijuana into the market.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine must decide whether to accept the recommendation for it to become statewide policy.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me