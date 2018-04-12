Testimony wraps up for former North Versailles karate instructor accused of sexual abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former karate instructor on trial in Allegheny County for charges that he sexually assaulted several students and later plotted to kill them was unable to produce any character witnesses as testimony wrapped up Thursday.

Michael Scherbanic, a former karate instructor, is accused of molesting eight boys, all this students at Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles, between 2008 and his arrest in June 2016. He faces additional charges of later planning to kill his accusers.

His attorney, Richard Narvin, said after testimony Thursday that he'd reached out to each person on a list of potential character witnesses Scherbanic had provided him. After speaking with them, he said, he would be calling none of them.

In his earlier testimony, Scherbanic did not deny that he'd made plans with his Allegheny County Jail cellmate to kill the boys who'd accused Scherbanic of molesting them.

“I did write those things,” Scherbanic said in court under questioning by Narvin. “I did tell him I wanted them dead.”

He'd been in jail for months at that point, in February 2017, and, “I was not really in a good place at that time,” he said. He told his cellmate he wanted to kill himself; his cellmate instead offered to help.

The plan, as outlined by police, was intricate, involving hand-drawn maps, Molotov cocktails, framing one alleged victim as a drug dealer, bribes and intimidation. The cellmate flipped, however, and told authorities of the plan, and Scherbanic was charged with more than two dozen counts of criminal solicitation.

Scherbanic admitted to making the maps, and agreed that many of the documents were in his handwriting. He said the planning process, however, was a “joint venture.”

Assistant District Attorney Alison Bragle argued that although Scherbanic had testified he was never alone with any of his accusers prior to 2014. Bragle argued that he really was alone with many of them — in the car or alone with multiple children as the only adult.

Twice in 2016 he took several boys on an overnight trip to a water park, where they all spent the night in a hotel suite. There were multiple sleepovers at the North Versailles studio, where victims told investigatyors some of the abuse happened.

Scherbanic testified that his office has windows that can be seen from the rest of the studio. Bragle pointed out in a photo entered into evidence that there are blinds on the windows.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin 9:30 a.m. Friday in the courtroom of Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.