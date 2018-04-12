PennDOT culvert repair to further impact traffic in East Pittsburgh this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is repairing a culvert on Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh this weekend, which will further impact traffic in an already-congested area.

Drivers will not be allowed to make a right turn on to Braddock Avenue from Electric Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, according to a PenDOT news release.

Drivers should continue to use the eastbound Route 30 detour, the release said.

• From Route 30, take I-376 (Parkway East) eastbound to the Churchill (Exit 79B) interchange

• Take the off-ramp toward Route 130 Churchill

• Turn right onto Churchill Road

• Turn left onto Beulah Road (Route 130)

• Beulah Road becomes Brown Avenue

• Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway

• Turn right onto Monroeville Avenue

• Monroeville Avenue becomes Greensburg Pike

• Follow Greensburg Pike back to eastbound Route 30

• End detour

In addition, drivers traveling westbound on the Tri-Boro Expressway will not be able to continue on Braddock Avenue at Electric Avenue, the release said.

With a portion of Route 30 closed because of Saturday's major landslide, more traffic than usual, including trucks, are traveling Electric Avenue.

As a result of the additional traffic, PennDOT decided to repair the culvert sooner than planned, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

Drivers can check conditions along major roadways at www.511PA.com .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.