Allegheny

Police: Naked man steps off church roof in Mt. Lebanon, falls 50 feet

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

A naked man deliberately walked off a church roof in Mt. Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, suffering critical injuries when he hit a driveway 50 feet below, Mt. Lebanon police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately unknown, walked off the Bower Hill Community Church roof at 70 Moffett St., about 5:30 p.m. police said.

He was incoherent, but responsive, when he was taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities said he did not identify himself or answer questions when asked.

Police said the incident began when at about 5:30 p.m. when Mt. Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Scrubgrass Road to investigate a report of a naked male running through the neighborhood.

Description released

The white man who walked off the roof is about 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

He has a short brown “buzzed” haircut, facial hair that makes him appear unshaven or having a scruffy beard. He has hair on his chest and extremities.

There were no obvious tattoos or distinguishable marks observed upon his body.

If anyone knows the man or has any information related to the incident is asked to contact Mt. Lebanon Police Department at 412-440-2053.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

