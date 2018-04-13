Neighbors, police help man escape Carrick duplex fire
Updated 4 hours ago
Neighbors and police helped save a man from a duplex fire in Carrick early Friday morning, Pittsburgh authorities said.
Fire Battalion Chief Bob Ciesielski said the fire was reported on the lower floor of an upstairs-downstairs duplex on Concordia Street at about 2 a.m., with a male occupant in his 60s trapped in his bedroom.
Neighbors and a dog walker broke a window to get to the man, and the first police officers to arrive at the scene helped them get the man out through the window. He was transported to UPMC Mercy to be treated for smoke inhalation, Ciesielski said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, but it heavily damaged the first floor. Two women in an upstairs apartment escaped and were getting housing assistance from the Red Cross.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.