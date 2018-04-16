Police ID naked man who fell from Mt. Lebanon church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Lebanon police have identified the naked man who fell 50 feet after stepping off a church roof last week.

Police are not releasing the man's identity, according to press release issued late Sunday by Mt. Lebanon Police Lt. Duane Fisher.

The man survived the fall and underwent surgery at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh where he was reported in critical condition late last week.

Police have not updated his medical condition but stated Sunday: “Should there be some development that would make this or other updates appropriate, we will be happy to get the info out there.”

Police responded to the 700 block of Scrubgrass Road about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a naked male running through the area.

Police spotted him near Bower Hill Community Church on Moffett Street. He climbed the back of the church building to the roof where police officers yelled for him to stop, Fisher said.

“He just went straight up,” Fisher said. “It was a quick and fluid situation and he just stepped off the side.”

Police have not released details about the nature or extent of the man's injuries.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.