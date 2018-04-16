Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Peduto to speak at Pitt commencement

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

Updated 10 hours ago

Mayor Bill Peduto will give a commencement speech to the University of Pittsburgh's undergraduate class of 2018 on April 29, according to a Pitt news release.

Peduto received a master's degree in public policy from Pitt's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs in 2011 after getting a bachelor's degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University. Pitt is not paying Peduto for the appearance.

Pitt started having separate speakers for undergraduate and graduate ceremonies last year. This year's graduate ceremony speaker will be David Frederick, a Washington, D.C., attorney who has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, “Law & Order” actress S. Epatha Merkerson addressed the school's undergrads, and CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo addressed grad-school graduates.

Recent commencement speakers before that included internet pioneer Vint Cerf (2016), NASA administrator and retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden Jr. (2015), former Pitt Chancellor Mark Nordenberg (2014) and Patrick Gallagher (2013), the university's current chancellor who at the time was director of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. April 29 at Peterson Events Center.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me