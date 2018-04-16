Peduto to speak at Pitt commencement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mayor Bill Peduto will give a commencement speech to the University of Pittsburgh's undergraduate class of 2018 on April 29, according to a Pitt news release.

Peduto received a master's degree in public policy from Pitt's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs in 2011 after getting a bachelor's degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University. Pitt is not paying Peduto for the appearance.

Pitt started having separate speakers for undergraduate and graduate ceremonies last year. This year's graduate ceremony speaker will be David Frederick, a Washington, D.C., attorney who has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, “Law & Order” actress S. Epatha Merkerson addressed the school's undergrads, and CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo addressed grad-school graduates.

Recent commencement speakers before that included internet pioneer Vint Cerf (2016), NASA administrator and retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden Jr. (2015), former Pitt Chancellor Mark Nordenberg (2014) and Patrick Gallagher (2013), the university's current chancellor who at the time was director of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. April 29 at Peterson Events Center.