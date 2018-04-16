Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pitt announces commencement speakers

Debra Erdley | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland
Keith Srakocic/AP
Updated 20 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh is tapping two accomplished Pitt graduates as commencement speakers this year.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will address the undergraduate class of 2018 at commencement ceremonies April 29 at 1 p.m. in the Petersen Events Center. Prominent Washington, D.C., attorney David C. Frederick will address those at graduate commencement ceremonies on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the events center.

Peduto earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Penn State, then earned a master's degree in public policy from Pitt's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs in 2011. His political career dates to his election student government president at Chartiers Valley High School. After working 19 years on Pittsburgh's city council, he was elected mayor of the Pittsburgh in November 2013.

Frederick, who earned his undergraduate degree in 1983 at Pitt, where he was a Truman Scholar, and attended Oxford University as Pitt's first Rhodes Scholar. He earned his law degree at University of Texas at Austin School of Law,

In the lower courts, Frederick also represented retired football players in their historic settlement with the National Football League for concussion-related injuries and illnesses. He also has argued from the 100 appeals cases, including 50 before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

