Allegheny

Today is deadline to register to vote in May 15 primary elections

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
A Westmoreland County employee tests voting equipment prior to the 2016 general election.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Today is the last day to register to vote in May 15 primary elections in Pennsylvania.

State residents can register online in the state, at this site .

U.S. citizens who are at least 18 and have been Pennsylvania residents for 30 days or more by the primary date can register.

Registered Republicans will choose nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate, and each party has multiple candidates running for lieutenant governor.

All U.S. House seats and Pennsylvania state House seats are up for election this year, along with half of state senators. Members of state and county party committees will also appear on ballots.

Voters who aren't registered with either party can still vote in a special election in state House District 48 in Washington County, along with districts 68 and 178, in the north-central and southeastern parts of the state.

Non-registered voters can also vote on ballot questions in Bridgeville, Collier, Heidelberg, Scott, Monroeville, West Deer and Braddock, according to an Allegheny County news release.

