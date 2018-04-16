Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Oil and gas conference returns to Pittsburgh Oct. 23-25

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks during the Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Sept. 28, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks during the Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Sept. 28, 2017.

Updated 20 hours ago

The Shale Insight Conference, which has attracted the likes of Donald Trump and Sean Spicer, will return to Pittsburgh on Oct. 23-25.

The organizers -- the Marcellus Shale Coalition, Ohio Oil and Gas Association and West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association -- have not yet announced a keynote speaker but said that registration is now open.

The event will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Presidential candidate Trump addressed the conference of oil and gas industry executives in 2016, and Spicer, his former press secretary, spoke in 2017.

Registration and sponsorship details are at www.ShaleInsight.com .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

