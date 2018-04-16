Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mon Wharf parking lot closes earlier than expected due to rising river levels

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 16, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 10 hours ago

Pittsburgh Parking Authority advised drivers parked at Downtown Pittsburgh's Mon Wharf to move their vehicles by 3 p.m. Monday because river levels were rising faster than anticipated.

The riverfront parking lot starts to flood when the Monongahela, Ohio and Allegheny rivers around Point State Park rise above 18 feet. Forecasts initially hadn't predicted the rivers to rise that high until Tuesday, but heavier-than-anticipated rain pushed the flood stage up to Monday afternoon.

The parking authority sent an email advisory to people subscribed to receive updates on the wharf's cycle of flooding, cleanup and reopening.

The parking area will be closed Tuesday and remain off limits until further notice, the email said.

Christopher Speers, director of parking services, said the authority would pay towing fees for anyone who can't move their car in time.

“Typically, we try to fit the vehicles on our entry/exit ramp for quick access by patrons,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune-Review. “On occasion, if we fill the ramp, we will move them onto Ft. Pitt Boulevard adjacent to the entrance/exit.”

The National Weather Service was predicting the rivers to peak at 21.7 feet by Tuesday afternoon, just short of the level where the 10th Street Bypass floods. The “bathtub” section of Interstate 376, adjacent to the Mon Wharf, typically floods at 24 feet.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me