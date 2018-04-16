Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Former karate instructor guilty of sex assaults, plotting to kill accusers

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Michael Scherbanic, owner of Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles, leads a class through warm-up exercises on Saturday, February 17, 2007.
Tribune-Review
Michael Scherbanic, owner of Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles, leads a class through warm-up exercises on Saturday, February 17, 2007.

Updated 10 hours ago

A jury on Monday found a former North Versailles karate instructor guilty of dozens of charges that he sexually abused students and then came up with jailhouse plots to have the victims killed before trial.

Michael Scherbanic, 30, of South Park was convicted on 69 charges: 42 relating to the sexual abuse of eight students and 27 related to his plot to kill them.

“I do not agree with the jury's verdict in total,” said Richard Narvin, Scherbanic's attorney. “I don't think the evidence was there to support some of the charges.”

The jury — made up of five men and seven women — disagreed, finding Scherbanic not guilty on only two of the original 71 charges. They included two counts of indecent assault on two of the victims.

Scherbanic remained shackled but not handcuffed for the duration of the trial, but sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs as the verdict was read. The trial had involved extra security, including a metal detector at the entrance of the courtroom and multiple deputies in the room, because of the nature of the charges and Scherbanic's martial arts experience.

As deputies led him from the courtroom Monday, he made a sexually suggestive gesture toward the victims.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel initially set sentencing for June 28, but Scherbanic waived his right to a pre-sentencing report in order to move from Allegheny County Jail to state prison sooner.

Narvin alluded to the sometimes harsh treatment of convicted child sexual abusers by other inmates.

“It's certainly nothing specific … in general, in cases like this when the individuals are incarcerated, there is a bad feeling amongst other people in the jail that cause people convicted of these sorts of crimes problems,” he said.

Narvin maintained Scherbanic's innocence in terms of the sexual abuse and assault charges. He also said that although Scherbanic admitted to making plans to kill his accusers, he never actually intended to harm them.

“He was concerned (about the seriousness of the charges) and therefore he probably did do some things that were probably unwise and certainly not helpful,” Narvin said. “But I think if you were there, anything he did do, he admitted to in the presence of the jury.”

Scherbanic was charged in February 2017 with soliciting murder, among other criminal solicitation charges. Together with his cellmate at the time, he came up with intricate plans that involved hand-drawn maps, Molotov cocktails, arson, bribery and intimidation.

The cellmate flipped on Scherbanic and told authorities about the plans. Scherbanic admitted in court last week that he made maps and plotted with the cellmate.

“I did write those things,” he testified. “I did tell him I wanted them dead.”

Those that he wanted dead included eight boys he was charged with molesting at his school, the Tang Soo Do Karate College, between 2008 and his arrest in June 2016.

Central to Scherbanic's defense was casting doubt on the credibility of his accusers as well as his argument that he'd never been alone with any of the children before 2014. The prosecution disputed that claim.

Narvin said he will continue to represent Scherbanic should he choose to appeal the verdict.

“My client has understood from the very beginning how serious this is … and he has always indicated to me his innocence with regard to the action with the young men,” he said. “That is still the case today.”

Sentencing is set for May 10.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me