Allegheny

U.S. attorney: Duquesne man admits to cross-country cocaine deals

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 16, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Updated 10 hours ago

A Duquesne man may be looking at decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy and distributing cocaine that was sent from California, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady for Pennsylvania's western district.

Prosecutors say Christopher Joseph Lubic, as part of his plea, told them that he, along with others and between July 2015 and August 2016, established a cross-country connection with drug dealers in California who would mail him packages of cocaine. Lubic, according to prosecutors, would pay for the drugs with a money order and then resell them for a profit.

On Aug. 18, 2016, law enforcement officials, armed with a search warrant, opened one of the packages destined for Lubic.

“The package contained cocaine,” prosecutors said in a press release. “An electronic monitoring device was inserted into the package in preparation for a controlled delivery. Shortly after the package was delivered to the defendant, authorities were alerted that the package was opened.”

When agents with the postal service entered Lubic's residence, they found the package opened on the floor. They say a portion of the mailing label had stuck to Lubic's shoe.

When they searched the residence, officials found more than 500 grams of cocaine, the chemicals used to “cut” it, a cocaine press, $60,000, paraphernalia and materials used in previous deliveries.

Prosecuters say Lubic agreed to speak with postal inspectors, whom he allegedly told that he regularly received packages of cocaine from California, and that he would pay $20,000 in money orders for it and then sell it for $22,000.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 8. The law provides a minimum jail sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years, as well as fines up to $5 million, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

