Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

July trial set for suspect in murder of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 16, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Matthew Darby
Matthew Darby
Alina Sheykhet
Alina Sheykhet

Updated 10 hours ago

The trial of a man accused of killing a Pitt student last year is scheduled to start in late July.

Matthew Darby, 21, of Greensburg is charged with beating and stabbing Alina Sheykhet, 20, Oct. 8 in her Oakland apartment.

Jury selection in his trial is set to start the morning of July 30, according to court records.

Allegheny County prosecutors announced in February that they will seek the death penalty against Darby if he is convicted of first-degree murder. Darby allegedly broke into Sheykhet's apartment, killed her and fled, taking her cellphone with him. He was arrested in Myrtle Beach three days later.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office cited the additional crimes — the break-in and theft of the cell phone — as aggravating circumstances, among others, toward seeking the death penalty.

The death penalty has not been carried out in Pennsylvania since 1999. In 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 put a moratorium on executions pending completion of a study of Pennsylvania's application of capital punishment.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me