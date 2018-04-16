Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Phone scam targeting Allegheny County medical community, sheriff warns

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A telephone scam hitting the area is targeting members of the medical community, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office warned on Monday.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said it received a number of reports throughout the day about calls supposedly originating from its office. The calls have used names of specific supervisors and deputies.

The caller is telling victims that they have an outstanding issue, such as jury duty or an unpaid summons, which has caused a warrant to be issued.

"In most cases, victims are asked to supply funding to the caller via money orders and gift cards," the sheriff's office said.

Those who receive such calls are urged not to give any money to the caller. The sheriff's office says that when it contacts people about citations, it will not ask for money orders or gift cards.

The sheriff's office is investigating where the calls are coming from.

Anyone with information about such a call, or those who have been scammed, are asked to contact the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office at 412-350-4714.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

