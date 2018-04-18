Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Reaction to Bruno Sammartino's death pours in

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
FILE - In this March 27, 2013, file photo, Bruno Sammartino talks about his storied career as a wrestler and weightlifter, at his home in his North Hills, Pa. Bruno Sammartino, professional wrestling's 'Living Legend' and one of its longest-reigning champions, has died. Sammartino was 82. Family friend and former wrestling announcer Christoper Crusie saids Sammartino died Wednesday morning, April 18, 2018, and had been hospitalized for two months.(Andrew Russell/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, File)
Bruno Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 6, 2013, in New York.
Former pro wrestler Bruno Sammartino, 65, poses with a painting of him in his pro wrestling prime weighing 275 pounds in 1965 at age 35, in his Pittsburgh home. Bruno Sammartino, professional wrestling's 'Living Legend' and one of its longest-reigning champions, has died. Sammartino was 82.
Bruno Sammartino was the longest reigning champion of the World Wide Wrestling Federation, holding the title from 1963-71, and again from 1973-77.
Bruno Sammartino was the longest reigning champion of the World Wide Wrestling Federation, holding the title from 1963-71, and again from 1973-77.

Reaction to Bruno Sammartino's death flooded social media Wednesday.

Posts came from far and wide, with Pittsburghers describing the former professional wrestling champion as a local legend and ambassador for the region and current pro wrestling personalities calling him a pioneer in the sport who inspired them through his hard work, professionalism and humble nature.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who introduced Sammartino at his wrestling Hall of Fame induction in 2013, called Sammartino "a hero in every stage of his life."

Here's a glimpse at some of what people had to say about Ross's Sammartino on social media, where his name was a top-trending topic much of the day:

Related Content
Wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino has died at 82, WWE announced Wednesday. A sickly, malnourished immigrant boy when he first came to America, Sammartino transformed himself ...
