Reaction to Bruno Sammartino's death pours in

Reaction to Bruno Sammartino's death flooded social media Wednesday.

Posts came from far and wide, with Pittsburghers describing the former professional wrestling champion as a local legend and ambassador for the region and current pro wrestling personalities calling him a pioneer in the sport who inspired them through his hard work, professionalism and humble nature.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who introduced Sammartino at his wrestling Hall of Fame induction in 2013, called Sammartino "a hero in every stage of his life."

Here's a glimpse at some of what people had to say about Ross's Sammartino on social media, where his name was a top-trending topic much of the day:

Bruno Sammartino was a legend. He was the American Dream personified. From his childhood in Italy hiding from Nazis to selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times as the biggest star of professional wrestling, he was a hero in every stage of his life. pic.twitter.com/29KDwT3gcA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 18, 2018

Pres DeFazio and Dr. Martoni, both former prof wrestlers, extended their sympathy to the Sammartino family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/79oQFLML5f — Allegheny Co Council (@AllCnty_Council) April 18, 2018

. @ACE_Fitzgerald issues statement on the death of Bruno Sammartino - read more: https://t.co/PBNWalmSqu . pic.twitter.com/zwwZUHF0mV — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 18, 2018

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man...A true friend...and one of the toughest people I've ever met.My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

GM Kevin Colbert on the passing of Bruno Sammartino: pic.twitter.com/8gBQfGujFU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2018

Nothing today can happen without what he did back then. Rest in power and thank you Bruno Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/JEuHPUh3fJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2018

Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I'm so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dclu5hMGa6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2018