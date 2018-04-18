Pittsburgh police prep for protests if Trump fires special counsel Mueller

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police have no idea if President Trump plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, but they want to be prepared in case he does.

Officials have ordered detectives to arrive for work with their uniforms and riot gear in case of protests. The order is generating national news headlines.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the city wants to be prepared in case protests occur.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police receives information daily that we evaluate and prepare for if the event should occur," he said in a statement. "Often the events we prepare for do not occur. However, through an abundance of caution, we attempt to adequately prepare for an appropriate response."

Trump has publicly criticized Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, over a raid last week at the office of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. He called the raid "an attack on our country."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he would block bipartisan legislation that would protect Mueller from firing. McConnell said Trump would not fire Mueller.

Hissrich said the city has no information indicating Trump would actually fire Mueller.

"We have not assessed the credibility of the potential for disturbances, and we do not have any knowledge of the president's decision-making process," he said.

