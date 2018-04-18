West Mifflin teacher accused of sex with student waives preliminary hearing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Mifflin Area High School teacher accused of having sex with a student inside his classroom waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, court records show.

James Horgan, 45, was charged April 9 with one count of institutional sexual assault, which is a felony. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing last week. After waiving his preliminary hearing, formal arraignment was scheduled for June 28.

The female student told police that the sexual contact happened at least four times, the latest of which happened March 28. West Mifflin police learned of the alleged assaults April 5.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Horgan on Friday at his home. Police wrote that Horgan admitted he and the victim had sex in his classroom after school “on three or four occasions.”

Horgan's attorney, Patrick Thomassey, last week said the institutional sexual assault charge is “career-ending.”

Horgan of Upper St. Clair remains on paid leave from the district.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.