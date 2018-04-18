Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Downtown's Mon Wharf to remain closed until further notice

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 20 hours ago

Pittsburgh parking authority officials said the Mon Wharf in Downtown will continue to be closed until further notice because of a flood advisory.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh from Thursday evening to Saturday morning.

Runoff from heavy rain Sunday and Monday is expected to result in elevated river levels this week.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the water level was at 17.5 feet. The flood stage is 25 feet. However, water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between PNC Park and Heinz Field at 19 feet.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue garage and Second Avenue lot.

