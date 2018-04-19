Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Bethel Park could close schools Friday over threatening messages

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 5:39 a.m.
Bethel Park High School
WPXI
Bethel Park High School

Updated 2 hours ago

Bethel Park School District announced it would close all schools Friday unless officials before then can identify who scrawled threatening messages in a district middle school.

Officials discovered written threats at Independence Middle School last Friday and again on Monday, according to Superintendent Joseph W. Pasquerilla.

The district did not specify the nature of the threats, but the messages said the acts would be carried out Friday.

Bethel Park police are investigating.

As of Thursday afternoon, the school cancellations were still planned. A district spokeswoman said parents would be notified if that plan changes.

The district said it planned to reinstitute more stringent bathroom monitoring procedures at Bethel Park High School and Independence Middle School through the end of this school year in an attempt to prevent future cancellations.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

