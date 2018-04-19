Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto gets in Twitter spat over Mueller protest prep

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on March 19, 2018.
Updated 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto exchanged barbs with Twitter users Thursday night about a leaked email that instructed city police detectives to start bringing riot gear to work in case President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller and the move triggers protests.

"This is an internal email from a Commander to his plainclothes Detectives," Peduto tweeted just before 9 p.m. "It doesn't claim to know what the President will do. It doesn't say people can't lawfully assemble. It says you may be needed to help, bring your uniform. It is called being prepared. Enough w conspiracies."

Then he got a bit sarcastic.

After a poster addressed Peduto as the mayor of Philadelphia and suggested he was trying to scare constituents into thinking Trump would fire Mueller, Peduto posted, "Yep. Ok, find the secret message hidden in this gem and win a camping weekend with Bigfoot in southern Oregon."

When another poster questioned if the city was planning to send "armed officers to beat citizens expressing their 1st Amendment rights," Peduto wrote, "Yeah. That is what is happening. A Commander tells Officers to bring uniforms & it becomes a Constitutional issue. Conspiracy Theories come from the right... and the left."

Another person tweeted there is no evidence that Trump plans to fire Mueller and the city's response is an overreaction.

Peduto responded: "Same people who would be whining if our Public Safety Bureaus were not preparing for all potential outcomes. Our Command Staff & Intelligence monitor & initiate in order to prepare for the worst & work toward the best."

Earlier Thursday, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich sent out a statement to local media that said the city wants to be prepared in case protests occur.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police receives information daily that we evaluate and prepare for if the event should occur," he said in a statement. "Often the events we prepare for do not occur. However, through an abundance of caution, we attempt to adequately prepare for an appropriate response."

Trump has publicly criticized Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, over a raid last week at the office of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. He called the raid "an attack on our country."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

