Request for taller building at East End's Bakery Square 3.0 rejected

Pittsburgh's Zoning Board of Adjustment denied an East End developer's request for a variance to add three floors to a planned six-story office building at the Bakery Square complex.

Walnut Capital Partners is planning the last phase of construction dubbed Bakery Square 3.0 on the 20-acre campus straddling Penn Avenue in Larimer and Shadyside. The $40 million project includes the office building and an 800-space parking garage on nearby Dahlem Place.

Gregg Perelman, Walnut's founder and CEO, previously said that a growing demand for office space at Bakery Square prompted the variance request.

Zoning board members last week rejected the request, saying Walnut failed to provide enough evidence to warrant the extra floors. The board previously approved construction of a six-story building, the maximum height permitted in that area.

“Although the board recognizes some unique elements of the proposed development site, the evidence submitted was simply insufficient to support variances of the scale requested here,” the board wrote in a four-page opinion.

Perelman declined to comment on how the company might react to the decision.

“We're empowered to build six stories,” he said. “We're going to do something, but I'm not going to talk about our plans. Time will tell.”

Walnut, which also sought a variance for the garage, argued that the extra floors were necessary to make garage construction financially feasible. The company noted that a community benefits agreement prohibits building a parking lot for tenants in existing buildings.

Company officials withdrew a request for the garage variance after the zoning board announced its decision.

“The applicant did not submit financial data to support its assertion that the project is not economically feasible unless it is permitted to build nine stories...” the board wrote in the opinion.

The Bakery Square development, which started in 2007, became a catalyst in the revitalization of blighted East End neighborhoods.

Walnut converted an abandoned Nabisco Bakery factory into office space now occupied by Google and expanded with offices, apartments and townhouses known as Bakery Square 2.0, located across Penn Avenue from the 1918 factory. The campus includes an indoor pedestrian bridge linking both sides of the complex and a retail center with a fitness center, restaurants and shops.

The new building was planned for vacant property along Penn Avenue where the former Reizenstein School once stood.

