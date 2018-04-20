Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police chief joins opposition to concealed carry gun law expansion

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, April 20, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
Pittsburgh Chief of Police, Scott Schubert takes the oath of office at the City-County Building, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Chief of Police, Scott Schubert takes the oath of office at the City-County Building, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joined 472 police officials from around the country in urging Congress not to pass legislation the group says would undermine states' concealed-carry laws.

The proposal would allow any person who is legally allowed to carry a concealed weapon in one state to carry the weapon in any other state. Under current law, states maintain reciprocity agreements with one another that govern where people can travel with concealed weapons.

“This legislation is a dangerous encroachment on individual state efforts to protect public safety, and it would effectively nullify duly enacted state laws and hamper law enforcement efforts to prevent gun violence,” the International Association of Chiefs of Police wrote in a Thursday letter to congressional leaders.

Concealed carry laws vary widely from state to state. In Pennsylvania, residents must be at least 21 and undergo a sheriff's investigation and state and federal background checks to obtain a license. Some states don't require a permit.

The bill's supporters say current laws create a confusing patchwork of laws that are difficult for legal carriers to navigate. The House has passed the proposal, H.R. 38, and a Senate version has been referred to a committee. The NRA supports the bill.

The law enforcement officers said that with the change, they “could not confirm whether an individual is carrying a weapon legally or creating a risk to public safety.”

Seventeen active and retired officers in Pennsylvania signed the letter, along with officials from departments large and small from around the country. Schubert was one of only two signers from Southwestern Pennsylvania, along with Sgt. Kenneth Ranalli, a Pennsylvania State Police officer from Pittsburgh.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me