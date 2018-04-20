Pittsburgh traffic alert: Expect possible delays on Liberty Bridge, East Carson Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers could confront heavier-than-usual traffic in several spots throughout Pittsburgh next week as crews pave roads, paint lines and continue to repair the Liberty Bridge.

Here are three new construction projects to keep in mind if you're planning to travel to or through the city:

LIBERTY BRIDGE

• The bridge will close to one lane in each direction intermittently weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through April 28. Crews will be cleaning and removing the bridge's platforms. Only one direction will be reduced to a single lane at a time.

• McKean Street will be reduced to one lane as needed between First and Second avenues weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 4. Crews will be rehabilitating the pier.

• Arlington Avenue will be reduced to one lane from McArdle Roadway to East Carson Street for rehabilitation work on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 4.

The $80.1 million Liberty Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes replacing decks, reconstructing ramps, repairing steel structures, painting, paving, new signs and a new alternating overhead lane control system. Joseph B. Fay Company is the project's prime contractor.

Get updates: Email stcowan@pa.gov with the subject line, “Subscribe — Liberty Bridge.”

EAST CARSON STREET

• So long as the weather cooperates, crews will begin patch-repair paving work Monday night on East Carson Street/Route 837 between Ninth and 24th streets.

One lane of traffic and street parking will be restricted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4.

Flaggers and police will direct traffic.

FORBES AVENUE

• Minor repairs under way on Forbes Avenue/Route 2108 will continue Monday night, weather permitting, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. Lanes will be restricted at several intersections from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Crews will be doing trenching for conduit installation and adjusting manholes and utility valves.

• Major work along Forbes Avenue is scheduled to begin in mid-May and continue through November, with crews avoiding lane restrictions during rush hours.

The $10.2 million Forbes Avenue improvement project includes resurfacing, signal upgrades, accessibility improvements, a new pedestrian crossing between South Bouquet Street and Bigelow Boulevard and painted bike lanes between Bigelow and Margaret Morrison Street.

Get updates: Email stcowan@pa.gov with the subject line, “Subscribe — Forbes Avenue.”

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways and view live traffic cams at 511PA.com.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.