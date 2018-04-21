Pittsburgh police nab rape suspect in North Side
Updated 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh police arrested a Beaver County man who is suspected along with his cousin of kidnapping a couple last month and sexually assaulting them at gunpoint.
Detectives found Jeravan Anthony Paolucci, 35, of Ambridge, in the North Shore around 10 p.m. Friday and took him into custody without incident. Paolucci is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges that include kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, terroristic threats, endangering children and a firearms violation.
Police allege Paolucci and his cousin, Tyisha Ramsey, 29, of North Homewood, kidnapped the man and woman on March 31 and held them at gunpoint for about 12 hours inside Ramsey's home while beating and sexually assaulting them. The victims have not been identified.
Children were in the home at times while the assaults occurred, police said.
Officers arrested Ramsey, who faces similar charges, on Thursday.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.