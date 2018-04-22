Pittsburgh man facing DUI charges after motorcycle crash on East Carson Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Banksville man driving a motorcycle struck a pedestrian on Pittsburgh's East Carson Street on Saturday night and attempted to flee with a female passenger who was critically injured when she was thrown from the rear of the bike, city police said.

Giovanni DeMarzo, 20, is facing drunken driving charges, police said.

DeMarzo allegedly struck the unidentified passenger near South 12th Street in the South Side around 11:20 p.m.

The female passenger, also unidentified, was thrown from the back of the motorcycle when DeMarzo attempted to speed away, according to police. She was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was not wearing a helmet.

An officer nabbed DeMarzo minutes later in the 1100 block of East Carson.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

