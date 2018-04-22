Viewing for Bruno Sammartino lets fans say goodbye
Updated 8 hours ago
Fans of legendary wrestler Bruno Sammartino turned out Sunday for his public viewing in Shadyside.
Sammartino died Wednesday . He was 82.
Visitors were received Saturday and Sunday at John A. Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home, 4900 Centre Ave.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 311 Siebert Road in Ross. Sammartino's burial will be private.
After surviving the Nazi occupation of his hometown of Pizzoferrato, Italy, the scrawny Sammartino came to Pittsburgh and built himself into a mountain of muscle and a professional wrestler, the longest-reigning champion of the World Wide Wrestling Federation from 1963 to 1971 and again from 1973 to 1977. He was 82 when he died Wednesday .
Sammartino represented hard work and a by-the-rules attitude even as professional wrestling veered into grander theatrics, drug abuse and exploitation, eventually reconciling with management and getting inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame in 2013.